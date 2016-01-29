BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd
* NAV per share (unaudited) expected to be in the range of 1.98 - 2.00 pounds representing an increase of approximately 9 percent on June 2015
* Reports 31 percent aggregate increase in fair value across its fund portfolios since June 2015
* Oakley funds have deployed 148 million euros during 2015
* An overall 77 million pounds has been invested by the Company in the 12 months ended 31 December 2015 through its continuing co-investment programme facilitated by the 130 million pounds placing in March 2015
* Successful exits returned 63 million euros to the company. Fund IRR generated of 64 percent.
* Commitment of 250 million euros to Fund III Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: