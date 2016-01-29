BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Cathexis UK Holdings Ltd
* Increases offer to 171 pence per ISG share
* increased offer at a premium of approximately 40.2 per cent to closing price of 122 pence per ISG share on Dec. 10 2015
* Increased offer price values entire issued share capital of ISG at approximately 84.6 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: