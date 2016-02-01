Feb 1Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Said on Friday it acquired 70 pct stake in Co.Mark,
company specialized in providing international marketing
services for SMEs
* The purchase price for 100 pct stake in Co.Mark is set at
48.5 million euros ($52.6 million), therefore the price for 70
pct stake is fixed at 33.9 million euros and will be paid in
several instalments
* At closing, expected by March 2016, instalment of 12.9
million euros will be paid
* Tentatively in July, subject to approval of FY 2015
results, instalment of 13.6 million euros will be paid
* In the five years following the closing, and in five
instalments the remaining 7.4 million euros will be paid
* In relation to the remaining 30 pct owned by the founding
partners, the company has the rights to put & call option
exercisable in three annual instalments of 10 pct each, at a
price calculated by applying a multiple variable annual EBITDA,
in line with the rate growth registered
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
