* Reported on Tuesday Q4 sales of $125 million compared to $129 million in Q4 2014, corresponding to 5 pct growth measured in local currency

* Q4 EBITDA $25 million, compared to $26 million in Q4 2014

* Q4 net profit amounted to $13 million, compared to $15 million in Q4 2014

* Sees FY 2016 organic sales growth LCY in the range of 3-5 pct and EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 pct of sales

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures in the range of 3-4 pct of sales and effective tax rate of around 26 pct

