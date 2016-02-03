French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
PARIS, May 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Feb 3 Bytom SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Jan. 2016 sales of 11.4 million zlotys ($2.8 million), up 28 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0340 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* WILL IN FUTURE MARKET PRODUCTS OF FRENCH YACHT MANUFACTURER PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS, HEADQUARTERED IN LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE, VIA ITS WORLDWIDE SALES NETWORK