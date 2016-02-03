Feb 3 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Fy core EPS 75.7 pence
* Fourth interim dividend 23 penceper share
* Q4 core EPS 18.1p (thomson reuters consensus 17.9 pence)
* Fy sales rose 6 percent to 24 billion stg
* Q4 revenue 6,286 million stg (thomson reuters consensus
6,256 million stg)
* this progress means group is well positioned to return to
core earnings growth in 2016. Group sales grew on a reported
(+6% cer) and pro-forma basis (+1% cer) in 2015
* 2015 ordinary dividend of 80p and special dividend of 20p
confirmed
* continue to expect 80p full year dividend for 2016 and
2017
* for 2016, we continue to expect core eps percentage
growth to reach double-digits on a constant currency basis
* we are also mindful that macro-economic and healthcare
environment will continue to be challenging
* group is well positioned to return to core earnings
growth in 2016.
* remain focused on improving commercial execution and
realising benefits of our integration and restructuring
programme
* Final results
