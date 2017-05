Feb 4 Tieto Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 395.6 million euros (Reuters poll: 393 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT 46.8 million euros (Reuters poll: 42.5 million euros)

* Proposes dividend for 2015 of 1.10 euros per share (Reuters poll 1.33 euros per share)

* Proposes additional dividend for 2015 of 0.25 euros per share

* Expects its adjusted full-year operating profit to increase from previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

