May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Nestle SA :
* Offers to buy remaining 36.32 pct Of Israeli foodmaker Osem for 82.5 shekels Per Share
* Purchase offer values company at 9.13 billion shekels -Osem (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada