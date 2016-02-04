BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts initiates new stock repurchase program
* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Vodafone CEO says on conference call with reporters:
* nothing new to report on Liberty Global talks
* 'Quite a bit of pressure on voice' in India, growth slow but additions strong
* would be 'very happy' to be an investor in an independent openreach in UK Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Endologix provides an update on the Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. regulatory status