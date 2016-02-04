BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 Hungary's K&H Bank
* K&H, European Investment Fund sign agreement to provide loan guarantees for local small businesses
* Deal to provide 50 pct loan guarantee to small businesses free of charge to boost loan demand
* K&H expects to issue new loans worth HUF 30 bln to small businesses in next three years under new guarantee programme Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: