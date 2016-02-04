Feb 4Ekiz Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret :

* Said on Wednesday that it sells its Izmir oil acid facility in Izmir at 5.3 million lira ($1.82 million) to AEGEAN Kimya Sanayi

