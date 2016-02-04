BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 CdR Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that the Bank of Italy authorized the acquisition of a 30.03 percent stake in 3P SIM SpA
* The transaction involved an investment of 300,000 euros ($334,710.00)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: