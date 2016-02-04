Feb 4 Bank Sankt-Peterburg :

* Supervisory board approves regulation on dividend policy

* "Dividend policy adopted by the Supervisory Board of Bank Sankt-Peterburg suggests that at least 20 per cent of net profit under RAS will be allocated for dividend payment" - Bank's independent director Aleksey Germanovich Source text for Eikon:

