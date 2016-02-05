BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Hawe SA :
* Said on Thursday that Pawel Paluchowski has been appointed the company's chairman of the management board
* Previously Paluchowski was the company's vice chairman of management
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility