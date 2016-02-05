BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Velto Cars SA :
* Said on Thursday that it completed series B bond issue on Feb. 1 allotting 422 bonds at 10,000 zlotys ($2,500) each
* Informed about the planned series B bond issue on Dec. 16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9458 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility