BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Feb 5MOBOTIX AG :
* Said on Thursday CEO and CFO Klaus Gesmann steps down from management board at his own request with immediate effect due to illness
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility