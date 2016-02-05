UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 420.9 million euros versus 417.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 23.0 million euros versus 27.7 million euros year ago
* Estimates its full-year net sales to remain at 2015 level on constant currency basis
* 2016 adjusted operating profit is estimated to remain at 2015 level or to increase, on a constant currency basis
* Board proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.13 euros (-) per share is paid for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.