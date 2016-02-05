BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 PMPG Polskie Media SA :
* Said on Thursday that Michal Lisiecki bought 151 shares of Orle Pioro Sp. z o.o. for 276,028 zlotys ($69,950)
* Michal Lisiecki currently owns 50.1 pct stake in Orle Pioro
* After transaction PMPG Polskie Media holds 32.1 pct of Orle Pioro
* Michal Lisiecki is the company's main shareholder and member of the management board
($1 = 3.9461 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility