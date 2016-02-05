Feb 5 PMPG Polskie Media SA :

* Said on Thursday that Michal Lisiecki bought 151 shares of Orle Pioro Sp. z o.o. for 276,028 zlotys ($69,950)

* Michal Lisiecki currently owns 50.1 pct stake in Orle Pioro

* After transaction PMPG Polskie Media holds 32.1 pct of Orle Pioro

* Michal Lisiecki is the company's main shareholder and member of the management board

