* Said on Thursday that Snowfinch 8 Sp. z o.o. sold 23,734,000 shares or 84.34 percent stake in PGS Software

* 11,867,000 shares of PGS Software were transferred to Presto FIZ AN in exchange for series B investment certificates

* 11,867,000 shares of PGS Software were transferred to Infinitas FIZ AN in exchange for series B investment certificates

* Following transactions Snowfinch 8 Sp. z o.o. does not own PGS Software's shares

* After transaction Infinitas FIZ AN holds 42.17 percent stake in PGS Software

* Copernicus Capital TFI SA manages Presto FIZ AN and Infinitas FIZ AN

