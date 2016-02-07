By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Feb 7 A man who says he was
sexually abused by a priest on Sunday delivered two letters
addressed to Pope Francis from Chilean Catholics asking him to
remove a Chilean bishop accused of protecting a notorious
paedophile.
Juan Carlos Cruz delivered the letters with Peter Saunders,
a prominent and outspoken British member of a papal advisory
commission on sexual abuse by the clergy. Saunders on Saturday
refused to step down despite a no-confidence vote, and said only
the pope could dismiss him.
The letters were left for Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston,
the president of the commission, at a Rome guest house where the
commission was meeting. O'Malley was asked to give them to the
pope, Saunders and Cruz said.
The letters involve Juan Barros, who was installed last year
as bishop of Osorno. The papal appointment outraged many
parishioners, national legislators and abuse victims who said
Barros had protected a priest accused of having been one of the
nation's most notorious sexual predators.
The priest in question has denied he abused Cruz and the
bishop has denied knowledge of any wrongdoing.
"The devastation that your decision has caused us, Pope
Francis, cannot withstand any more silence or omission," said
one of the letters, signed by about 30 representatives of
parishes in Osorno. "We have knocked on every door ... and have
received nothing but mockery."
Cruz, 51, sent a copy of one of the Spanish-language letters
along with a statement in English to reporters. The other was a
private letter to the pope from clergy in Osorno, Cruz said.
Critics in Chile say Barros was aware of and helped cover up
abuse by Father Fernando Karadima, 85.
In 2011, the Vatican sentenced Karadima to "a life of prayer
and penitence" for abusing children as far back as the 1950s. A
judge later ruled the accusations were valid though Karadima was
not prosecuted because of the statute of limitations.
Cruz says he was sexually abused by Karadima when he was 16.
Karadima has denied the accusations. Barros denies he had any
knowledge that abuse took place.
The letter asks the pope to "consider the consequences" of
the division that the appointment of Barros has caused in the
Catholic community.
In a statement accompanying the letter, Cruz said "We can
never give up when it comes to protecting children and this is
not the message being sent by Pope Francis appointing Bishop
Barros to Osorno. This bishop witnessed my own abuse and that of
many other boys over a period of 35 years."
Last year, a Vatican spokesman said the Holy See had
"carefully examined the prelate's candidature and did not find
objective reasons to preclude the appointment".
The Osorno controversy has taken on national implications.
During one incident at the Vatican last year which was
broadcast by a Chilean television station, Francis told a group
of Chileans that the accusations were cooked up by "lefties".
Last November, the country's Supreme Court formally
requested that the Vatican hand over all records that the pope
relied upon to defend Barros.
(Editing by Stephen Powell)