BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing posts FY pre-tax profit of 12.0 mln pounds
* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million
Feb 8 Macrologic SA :
* Reported FY 2015 revenue of 54.9 million zlotys ($13.9 million) versus 54.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 6.9 million zlotys versus 6.7 million zlotys a year ago
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.