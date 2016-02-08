Italy - Factors to watch on May 18
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 8 Wittchen SA :
* Said on Friday Jan. 2016 revenue was at 8.8 million zlotys ($2.2 million), up 14 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9571 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* LANNEBO FONDER AB CUTS STAKE TO 4.83 % IN MEKONOMEN - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)