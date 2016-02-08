Feb 8 Unlimited Travel Group UTG publ AB :

* Q4 EBITA 10.4 million Swedish ($1.23 million) crowns versus 9.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 revenue 147.5 million crowns versus 141.4 million crowns year ago

* Proposes ordinary dividend of 2 crowns per share for 2015

* Proposes extra dividend of 1 crown per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4645 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)