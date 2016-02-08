Italy - Factors to watch on May 18
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 8 Unlimited Travel Group UTG publ AB :
* Q4 EBITA 10.4 million Swedish ($1.23 million) crowns versus 9.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 147.5 million crowns versus 141.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes ordinary dividend of 2 crowns per share for 2015
* Proposes extra dividend of 1 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4645 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* LANNEBO FONDER AB CUTS STAKE TO 4.83 % IN MEKONOMEN - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)