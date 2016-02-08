BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Kampa SA :
* Said on Saturday that it signed an investment agreement with partners holding jointly majority stake in Provecta IT sp. z o.o. (Investors) as well as Provecta IT sp. z o.o. (Provecta), Advantum 1 sp. z o.o. and Piotr Seweryn Bolesta
* Under the investment agreement Kampa will issue 61 million new series G shares in exchange for contribution in-kind of 100 percent stake in Provecta
* Optionally, may additionally issue 10 million series H shares
* Said, after acquisition of contribution in-kind, Kampa may merge with Provecta, change its name as well as business sector to the one Provecta is operating in
* Moreover, Kampa or post-merger company may move trading of its shares to the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange from NewConnect market
* After the transaction, Advantum 1 will be minority shareholder of Kampa holding 8.5 pct of its capital and majority stake of 90 pct in Kampa will be held by Investors
