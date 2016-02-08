BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
Feb 8 Etiler Gida Ve Ticari Yatirimlar Sanayi :
* Said on Friday that FY 2015 revenue of 1.4 million lira ($477,229.34) versus 1.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 359,019 lira versus a loss of 6.8 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9336 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals