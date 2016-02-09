Feb 9Metall Zug AG :

* Said on Monday achieved in 2015 gross sales on the previous year level (2014: 927 million Swiss francs)

* For 2015 EBIT expects an increase compared to the previous year to around 80 million Swiss francs ($81 million)(2014: 75 million francs)

* Said FY net income of about 55 million francs (2014: 86 million francs) resulted as a direct and indirect consequence of the currency crisis

($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)