Feb 9 Cloud Technologies SA :

* Provider of Big Data Cloud Computing and advertising services said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 9.5 million zlotys ($2.4 million) versus 8.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2015 revenue was 32.8 million zlotys versus 17.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 4.1 million zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit was 14.8 million zlotys versus 8.4 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9840 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)