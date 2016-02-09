Feb 9Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :
* Said on Monday that its board of directors confirmed
decision to increase share capital by a maximum of 5.2 million
euros ($5.82 million), premium included, via issuance of shares
offered to existing shareholders
* Resolved additionally an issuance of up to 7.0 million
euros of convertible bonds, to be offered to shareholders, at a
subscription price equal to nominal value of "IES convertible
bonds 4% 2016-2021"
* Resolved on issuance of free warrants "Warrant
Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA 2016- 2019", to be allocated to
subscribers of the capital and convertible bonds issuance
* Resolved capital increase of up to 7.0 million euros to
cover conversion of bonds and capital increase of up to 12.2
million euros to cover exercise of warrants
* The amounts approved are uniform with previous resolution
of the board from Nov. 27
* The change relates to convertible bonds - in order to
simplify the financial instrument, the company removed the
option of mandatory conversion of the bonds to shares by the
company at the end of the exercise period; following the change,
investors will have an option to chose to convert the bonds into
shares or request return on investment
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
