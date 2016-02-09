BRIEF-Export Development Bank Of Egypt nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 381.3 million versus EGP 302.1 million year ago
Feb 9 Gecina SA :
* Reported on Monday a preliminary sales agreement with Primonial Reim for its subsidiaries holding its entire healthcare real estate portfolio
* Transaction represents a total of 1.35 billion euros ($1.51 billion)
* Transaction will be finalized mid-2016, once the standard conditions precedent have been cleared
* On this transaction, Gecina has been advised by Morgan Stanley and Natixis as financial advisors, by the law firm De Pardieu Brocas Maffei for legal advice, and by the notary's office Wargny Katz
