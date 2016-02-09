BRIEF- Precision System Science announces business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies
* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15
Feb 9 Synektik SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 25.6 million zlotys ($6.42 million) versus 29.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 EBITDA was 1.9 million zlotys versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 275,000 zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 83.6 million zlotys versus 78.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss was 1.2 million zlotys versus a profit of 3.1 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9847 zlotys)
