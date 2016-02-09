BRIEF-Telgam Q1 net loss widens to 51,221 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 51,221 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 28,810 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 9Medapp SA (former Yellow Hat SA) :
* Said on Monday that it appointed new chairman of management board Mateusz Kierepka
* Current CEO Tomasz Kuciel was appointed vice-chairman of management board
