Feb 9 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Sees 2016 revenue down by 5 percent y/y in euros -CEO

* Sees 2016 operating profit margin at 10 percent

* Cariprazine to be launched in U.S. market in March or April, no major royalty revenue expected this year

* Sees 2016 sales and marketing costs at 29-30 percent of revenue -CEO

* Sees 2016 research and development costs at 12.5 percent of revenue -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)