BRIEF- Precision System Science announces business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies
* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15
Feb 9 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Sees 2016 revenue down by 5 percent y/y in euros -CEO
* Sees 2016 operating profit margin at 10 percent
* Cariprazine to be launched in U.S. market in March or April, no major royalty revenue expected this year
* Sees 2016 sales and marketing costs at 29-30 percent of revenue -CEO
* Sees 2016 research and development costs at 12.5 percent of revenue -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15
LONDON, May 15 British technology experts worked through the night to patch the computer systems of the health service after the ransomware worm forced dozens of hospitals to cancel some operations and appointments, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.