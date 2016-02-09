WRAPUP 3-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Feb 9 Israel Chemicals :
* Non-GAAP EPS $0.14 versus $0.09
* Q4 sales $1.43 billion versus $1.4 billion
* Q4 non-GAAP EPS view $0.11, sales view $1.41 billion -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: [ICL.TA ] (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says no principal amount of notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of put right offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: