BRIEF-Tori Holdings unit plans to file lawsuit against Iga city government
* Says unit WITS,Inc. plans to file a lawsuit against Iga city government, claiming compensation for stoping recruit students and returning to complete a course
Feb 9 Epigon SA :
* Says extraordinary general shareholders' meeting (EGM) does not resolve to apply for materialization of company's shares and delisting from NewConnect market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* The resolution has not been adopted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
