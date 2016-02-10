BRIEF-International healthway corporation appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
Feb 10 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Said on Tuesday Mänttä-Vilppula city board chose Pihlajalinna as the service provider of city's social and healthcare services
* Mänttä-Vilppula tender included the social and healthcare services for 10 year contract period initially between July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2026
* The contract has also a five year additional option
NAIROBI, May 19 Cholera has killed two people in the Kenyan capital this week and another five are receiving treatment in hospital, a Nairobi county public health official said on Friday. The diarrheal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.