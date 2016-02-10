Feb 10 Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Said on Tuesday Mänttä-Vilppula city board chose Pihlajalinna as the service provider of city's social and healthcare services

* Mänttä-Vilppula tender included the social and healthcare services for 10 year contract period initially between July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2026

* The contract has also a five year additional option

