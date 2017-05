Feb 10Euro Disney SCA :

* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenues of 337.6 million euros ($381.1 million) versus 341.5 million euros a year ago

* Says primarily due to the November events in Paris, total revenues decline 1 pct to 338 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1PkfxnA Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)