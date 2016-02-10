BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
ISTANBUL Feb 10 State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey's biggest lender, on Wednesday posted a 27 percent rise in net profit for 2015 to 5.16 billion lira ($1.76 billion).
The Ankara-based bank said loans had risen 32 percent to 186.8 billion lira by the end of last year.
($1 = 2.9276 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017