Italy - Factors to watch on May 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 11 magnifiCo SA :
* Said on Wednesday that on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 Equimaxx LLC sold 691,263 shares of magnifiCo lowering its direct stake in company to about 23.29 percent from about 41.51 percent
* Equimaxx's wholly-owned unit, Celetis Holdings Limited, holds about 16.5 percent stake in magnifiCo SA
* Previously the company informed that following transaction on Jan. 26 Equimaxx LLC became majority shareholder of the company
* CONFIRMED ON MONDAY THAT THERE ARE UNDERGOING NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ENTRY OF AN INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP