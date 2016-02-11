Feb 11SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :

* Said on Wednesday it projects sales in a range from 115 million euros to 130 million euros ($129.94 million - $146.89 million) as well as a balanced to slightly negative EBITDA for the current business year

* Company still expects a slightly negative EBIT for 2016 in the range of -2 million euros to -6 million euros

* For 2017 the company expects a moderate improvement in sales compared with the business year 2016

* Slightly positive EBIT and correspondingly improved EBITDA are expected in 2017

