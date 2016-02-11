Feb 11 Pernod Ricard SA

* Reports H1 revenue of 4.96 billion euros ($5.60 billion), up 7 pct

* H1 current operating profit is 1.44 billion euros, up 6 pct

* H1 net profit is 896 million euros versus 795 million euros a year ago

* Says for FY 2015/16 it expects to improve performance compared to 2014/15

* Confirms 2015/16 target of internal growth in current operating income between 1 pct and 3 pct Source text: bit.ly/20WUNYi

