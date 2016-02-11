BRIEF-Marushohotta names new president
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
Feb 11 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :
* Said on Wednesday that in transaction on Feb. 4 Robert Ciupka sold 624,050 shares
* With this transaction Robert Ciupka lowered his stake in the company to 0.03 percent from 14.17 percent (636,358 shares)
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds