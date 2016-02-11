Feb 11 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :

* Said on Wednesday that in transaction on Feb. 4 Robert Ciupka sold 624,050 shares

* With this transaction Robert Ciupka lowered his stake in the company to 0.03 percent from 14.17 percent (636,358 shares)

