Examobile SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q4 revenue of 176,861 zlotys ($45,203) versus 133,619 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 74,574 zlotys versus 56,476 zlotys a year ago

* Until Dec. 31, 2015 number of unique installations of company's applications on mobile devices exceeded 23.2 million

* In 2015 total number of advertisements display in company's applications exceeded 281.9 million

* At end of 2015 company has over 240 games and applications in its portfolio

($1 = 3.9126 zlotys)