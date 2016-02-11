Feb 11 Egeli & Co Tarim Giriim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortaklii :

* Said on Wednesday that FY 2015 net loss of 8.4 million lira ($2.86 million) versus profit of 7.7 million lira year ago

* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015 due to reported loss

