BRIEF-Cudeco Ltd says in talks to refinance loan held with Minsheng Bank
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
Feb 11 Egeli & Co Tarim Giriim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortaklii :
* Said on Wednesday that FY 2015 net loss of 8.4 million lira ($2.86 million) versus profit of 7.7 million lira year ago
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015 due to reported loss
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9394 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
* Says it has sold a mansion property located in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23