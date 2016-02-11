BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share
Feb 11 Electroceramics SA :
* Said on Wednesday that stake held in company by IndygoTech Minerals SA has lowered to 57.78 percent from 61.84 percent after registration of company's capital increase
* Number of shares held by IndygoTech Minerals in Electroceramics has not changed and amounts to 1,142,348,469 shares
* In Electroceramics' capital increase, Baltic Ceramics Investments SA acquired 125,253,901 shares of company representing 6.34 percent stake
* Prior to transaction Baltic Ceramics Investments, unit belonging to IndygoTech Minerals, did not own shares of Electroceramics
* Subsequently, Baltic Ceramics Investments sold its entire 6.34 percent stake in Electroceramics in transaction on Feb. 9
* On Feb. 9 Baltic Ceramics SA acquired 108.932.701 shares of Electroceramics raising its stake in company to 5.62 percent from 0.11 percent
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum