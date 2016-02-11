BRIEF-Next Biometrics secures new customers
* AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING AND EVALUATIONS NEXT BIOMETRICS HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1
Feb 11 Infovide Matrix SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, DahliaMatic Sp. z o.o., signed a deal with Poland's Agency for Restructuring and Modernisation of Agriculture (ARMA) for delivery of Oracle software maintenance services
* The value of the deal is 20.3 million zlotys ($5.2 million)
($1 = 3.9252 zlotys)
LONDON, May 23 British police closed London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday, the BBC reported, after finding a suspect package.