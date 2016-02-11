BRIEF-COSMOS Pharmaceutical says change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Masateru Uno as new chairman, and Futoshi Shijbata as new president, effective on Aug. 25
Feb 11 Ubisoft SA :
* Q3 sales 561.8 million euro ($637.98 million) vs 809.7 million euros a year ago (target was 600.0 million euros)
* Q4 revenue expected around 591.0 million euros vs 170.0 million euros reported a year ago
* Revises targets for FY 2015-16
* Now sees FY revenue around 1.36 billion euro (previously announced target: stable revenue)
* Now sees FY non-IFRS operating profit around 150.0 million euros (previously announced target: at least 200.0 million euros)
* Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2