Feb 11 Christian Dior Se

* H1 revenue for Dior Couture 961 million euros versus 854 million euros year ago

* H1 profit from recurring operations for Dior Couture 135 million euros versus 120 million euros year ago

* Calendar year recorded revenue of 37.5 billion euros, up 16 pct at actual exchange rates

* Calendar year net profit 4.07 billion euros versus 6.12 billion euros year ago

* Christian Dior Couture calendar year revenue 1.87 billion euros versus 1.60 billion euros year ago

* Christian Dior Couture calendar year profit from recurring operations 240 million euros versus 199 million euros year ago

* Decided on payment, on April 21, of an interim cash dividend of a gross amount of 1.35 euros per share