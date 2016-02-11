BRIEF-COSMOS Pharmaceutical says change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Masateru Uno as new chairman, and Futoshi Shijbata as new president, effective on Aug. 25
Feb 11 Christian Dior Se
* H1 revenue for Dior Couture 961 million euros versus 854 million euros year ago
* H1 profit from recurring operations for Dior Couture 135 million euros versus 120 million euros year ago
* Calendar year recorded revenue of 37.5 billion euros, up 16 pct at actual exchange rates
* Calendar year net profit 4.07 billion euros versus 6.12 billion euros year ago
* Christian Dior Couture calendar year revenue 1.87 billion euros versus 1.60 billion euros year ago
* Christian Dior Couture calendar year profit from recurring operations 240 million euros versus 199 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue for Dior Couture 961 million euros versus 854 million euros year ago
* H1 profit from recurring operations for Dior Couture 135 million euros versus 120 million euros year ago
* Decided on payment, on April 21, of an interim cash dividend of a gross amount of 1.35 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it appoints current president Masateru Uno as new chairman, and Futoshi Shijbata as new president, effective on Aug. 25
* Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2