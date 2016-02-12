BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12Banca Popolare di Spoleto SpA in Amministrazione Straordinaria :
* Reported on Thursday FY operating income of 155.8 million euros ($176.02 million)
* FY net profit is 6.4 million euros
* CET1 ratio at 9.5 pct
* Proposes dividend of 0.0122 euro per ordinary share
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing