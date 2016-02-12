Feb 12Banco Di Desio e Della Brianza SpA :

* Reported on Thursday FY operating income of 470.8 million euros

* FY net profit of 38.2 million euros

* CET1 ratio at 10.8 pct

* Proposes dividend of 0.0846 euros per ordinary share and of 0.1016 euro per savings share

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4

