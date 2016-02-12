BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12Banco Di Desio e Della Brianza SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY operating income of 470.8 million euros
* FY net profit of 38.2 million euros
* CET1 ratio at 10.8 pct
* Proposes dividend of 0.0846 euros per ordinary share and of 0.1016 euro per savings share
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing