Feb 12 Aktia Bank Abp :

* Q4 operating profit 11.1 million euros ($12.6 million) versus 12.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 net commission income 18.9 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 net interest income 23.7 million euros versus 25.3 million euros year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 0.54 euro per share and a return of capital of 0.10 euro per share

* Operating profit for 2016 is expected to reach an about similar level as in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8846 euros)